Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.49% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $84.30 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average is $89.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

