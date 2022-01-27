Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,997 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,912,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,154,000 after purchasing an additional 103,317 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 26,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 116,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

