Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 240 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.29% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1,646.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 86,525 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

JMOM opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $49.42.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.