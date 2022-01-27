Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 19,609 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 93.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLS opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $44.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

