Proton (XPR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.45 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $94.17 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00041421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006107 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,360,099,789 coins and its circulating supply is 9,006,296,984 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

