Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 60.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PROV opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $125.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Provident Financial worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

