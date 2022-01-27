PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PTC. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.78.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PTC by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in PTC by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in PTC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.