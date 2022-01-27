PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Citigroup

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTC. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.78.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.05 and a 200-day moving average of $124.85. PTC has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

