Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 2,890 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,786 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 3,969.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $84.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.08. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

