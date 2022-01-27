Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 470 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CorVel were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $173.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.86. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $97.39 and a 52-week high of $213.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.73.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $193,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,811 shares of company stock worth $5,373,979 in the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.