Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 10,770 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,247 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

