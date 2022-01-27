Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ECPG. Northland Securities increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $67.94.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

