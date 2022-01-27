Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

NYSE:CLX opened at $164.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

