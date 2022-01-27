Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 340 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Amundi bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $38,974,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 105,433.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 258,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 258,311 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 263,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after buying an additional 124,444 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,629.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 76,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,199,000 after buying an additional 72,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $76,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $409,127. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KALU opened at $95.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -105.64 and a beta of 1.24. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $141.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -342.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

