Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 788,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

