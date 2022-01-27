Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Issued By Truist Financial

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMTB. Raymond James increased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of AMTB opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.14%.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,592,000 after acquiring an additional 593,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 342.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

