Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hope Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 419,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,309,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 505,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 479,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

