Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

BHLB stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 34.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 129.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 31,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 19.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

