Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Columbia Financial, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 334.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

