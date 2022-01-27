Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Raised by Analyst

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DFS. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.94.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $117.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

