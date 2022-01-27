Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.68. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.10.

JNJ opened at $168.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,435,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.