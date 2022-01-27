Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for National Vision Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Vision in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Vision’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Shares of EYE opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01. National Vision has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

National Vision announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,098,000 after purchasing an additional 98,146 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 743,168 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,030,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,084,000 after purchasing an additional 133,812 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,676,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 89,753.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,997 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

