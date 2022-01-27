Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Lowered by Truist Financial

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parsons in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Parsons’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.00 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NYSE:PSN opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Parsons by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after purchasing an additional 57,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 87,488 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Carey A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $505,865 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

