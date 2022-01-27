Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

