Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for 207747 (OTC.TO) (TSE:OTC) Lowered by National Bank Financial

207747 (OTC.TO) (TSE:OTC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for 207747 (OTC.TO) in a research note issued on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12.

207747 (OTC.TO) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

