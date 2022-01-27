Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for MasterCraft Boat in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Truist Financial also issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $144.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The company has a market cap of $449.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

