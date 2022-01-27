Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day moving average of $81.43. Comerica has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $40,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

