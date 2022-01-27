Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Increased by Analyst

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WMB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

WMB opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,889,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 208,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 125.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,476,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

