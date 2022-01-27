Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Kraft Heinz in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KHC. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

KHC opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $2,815,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 148,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

