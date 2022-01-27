Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,433 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

QUAD stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $237.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $706.10 million for the quarter.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

