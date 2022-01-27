Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $197.69

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $197.69 and last traded at $198.16, with a volume of 457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.14.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $166,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 8.1% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110,144 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

