Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Gap Up to $24.25

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.25, but opened at $26.30. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 80,337 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on XM. Evercore ISI raised Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 104.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth about $1,250,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 164.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 67,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.