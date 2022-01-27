Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.19) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will earn ($2.19) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

QNRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $35.52.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

