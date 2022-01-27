Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Radian Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 57.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 236.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 686,981 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Radian Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,475,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,819,000 after purchasing an additional 472,110 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 496,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 148,927 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RDN opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

In other Radian Group news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

