Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.42 Million

Analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce $64.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.26 million. Radius Health reported sales of $62.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $226.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.43 million to $233.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $265.43 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $299.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Radius Health stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $332.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.08. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 768,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $5,507,786.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Radius Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,410,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 288.0% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,607,000 after buying an additional 2,727,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Radius Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Radius Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

