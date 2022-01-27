Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMP stock opened at $81.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $81,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $160,309.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,432 shares of company stock valued at $368,235. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

