Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in General Motors by 11.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 132,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 61.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $52.35 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.