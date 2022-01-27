Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,726,000 after buying an additional 128,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,012,000 after buying an additional 821,565 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after buying an additional 656,442 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after buying an additional 529,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,774,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,186,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

PEB stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

