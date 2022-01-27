Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.