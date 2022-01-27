Rate3 Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $116,272.22 and $51,763.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rate3 has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

