Raymond James & Associates Has $417,000 Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 98.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 570,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,766 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 83.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 58,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.07. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.