Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 21.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 793,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 138,839 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth about $531,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

HMN stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

