Raymond James & Associates Purchases 3,073 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.11.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.