Raymond James & Associates Sells 310 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Carriage Services were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSV. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 98,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $831.27 million, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

In other news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $105,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.