Raymond James & Associates Sells 661 Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

