Raymond James Increases IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target to C$17.50

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.13.

IBI Group stock opened at C$12.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$400.61 million and a P/E ratio of 24.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.02. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$8.83 and a twelve month high of C$14.14.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

