Raymond James Increases Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $13.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $11.52 on Monday. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -52.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Plains GP by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,478 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 56.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,622 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 95.7% during the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 227.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 31.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,340 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

