Raymond James Trims Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Target Price to $45.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

