RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 45.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $532.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 81.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

