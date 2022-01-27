RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from RBG’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
RBG stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.69) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.33. RBG has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 168.95 ($2.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of £119.16 million and a P/E ratio of 11.56.
RBG Company Profile
